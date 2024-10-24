Local BJP leader arrested with Rs heroin worth Rs 1cr

Heroin worth Rs 1.20 crore was recovered from the possession of a middle-aged person near Panagarh town on NH-19 in West Burdwan last evening.

The detained person, according to the special task force, is a member of an inter-state gang of narcotic drugs trafficking racket.

Ajit Das was intercepted by the STF near the underpass of a NH-19 connector road in Panagarh in Kanksa PS area while he’s waiting for a Siliguri bound bus.

Das, a resident of Sukdal village in neighbouring Budbud PS area is the mandal president of the BJP there. He was arrested with an illegal firearm two years ago, the police said. The STF seized 1.12 kg of heroin from his possession. He’s been slapped with specific non-bailable charges under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the police said.