Kolkata STF detains illegal arms racketeer near Sealdah Station

A Malda-based illegal arms racketeer has been detained by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police near Sealdah Station in Kolkata, police officials said on Monday.

As per the release, on Monday morning, at around 5.30 am, based on a credible source input, STF, Kolkata police intercepted a Malda-based illegal arms racketeer near Sealdah Station, Kolkata, under the Entally Police Station area.

During the search, several arms and ammunitions were recovered from the possession of the detainee, including two pieces of improvised single shot firearms, four pieces of improvised 7mm semiautomatic pistol fitted with dual magazine, two rounds of live 8MM cartidges and six rounds of live 7.65 mm cartidges.

The detainee has been identified as Hassan Sk (42), son of Lt. Jajul Sk. He is a resident of Narayanpur village under the Kaliachak police station area of the Malda district.

Accordingly, the detainee will be arrested and prosecuted under the Arms Act, the release stated.

As per the release, preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused person has procured this huge amount of improvised firearms and live ammunition from Bihar’s Khagaria.

In different incident, Delhi Police Friday that they have busted an interstate illegal arms smuggling cartel in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and arrested its three key members. The cartel was operating from Nabha Jail in Punjab’s Patiala.

Delhi Police said that the cartel was involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi, NCR, from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The operation was led by Inspector Rahul Kumar and Inspector Vineet Kumar Tewatia under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kailash Singh Bisht.

Delhi Police have identified the three key accused as Aniket, Sourav and Anand Kumar. Five “effective illegal” pistols were also recovered from their possession.

“A dedicated team of Special Cell, Trans Yamuna Range, Delhi Police, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, under the close supervision of ACP Kailash Singh Bisht busted an interstate illegal arms smuggling cartel involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi & NCR from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar operating from Nabha Jail, Patiala, Punjab,” Delhi police said.