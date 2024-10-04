Live telecast of Durga Puja from Belur Math

The Durga Puja at Belur Math will be telecast live in DD Bangla channel.

This will benefit lakhs of devotees, who cannot visit Belur Math.

The puja at Belur Math was started by Swami Vivekananda in 1901 and the puja enters its 123th year, this year. This was for the first time when people belonging to all religions were invited to the Belur Math during the pujas. The Durga Puja in Kolkata was restricted to the rich people, who got entry on the basis of invitation in the houses of rich people. The DD Bangla will telecast the rituals of Sasthi on 9 October, between 6.30 pm to 7 pm. On 10 October, the puja on Saptami will be telecast from 5.40 am till 8.30 am and 9 am till 9.30 am

Advertisement

Maha Ashtami is on 11 October and the puja will be shown from 5.30 am till 8.30 am and 9-9.30 am. The puja on Maha Navami will be talecast from 5.30 am till 8.30 am and 9 am till 9.30 am. Vijaya Dashami will be telecast from 6.30 am till 8.30 am and 8.30 am till 9.30am.

The state government runs more launches to ferry visitors from different ghats in Kolkata, Howrah and north 24-Parganas. Lakhs of visitors visit Belur Math to see Kumari puja, when Godess Durga is worshipped as a little girl. Swamiji had worshipped a Muslim girl as Devi Durga in Kashmir in 1898.