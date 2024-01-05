Literary festival from 10 Jan

Five-day Sahitya Utsav o Little Magazine Mela will be held at Rabindra Sadan, Nandan and Bangla Academy camps from 10-14 January. Litterateur Jhareshwar Chattopadhyay and poet Prasun Bhowmik will inaugurate the festival. A total of 460 little magazines from across the state will take part in the festival. It was learnt that 612 poets will take part in the recitation of their poems.

One hundred and forty four litterateurs will talk about the background that led to writing the stories. There will be 10 seminars and adda sessions. Eight elocutionists will recite stories of eight well known old and young writers. Writers from distant areas of north Bengal, Junglemahal will take part in the festival. Twelve writers will be awarded that include Dwipannita Sarkar, Soumya Dasgupta, Pranabesh maity, Abhijit Tarafdar among others

