Sara Ali Khan sizzles on the cover of leading magazine

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young actors in the industry today. The actor now graces the cover of a leading magazine, looking like a pure vision to behold. Let us have a look at some really mesmerizing attires, that Sara wore while gracing the cover of leading fashion magazines.
Carrying up an elegant classic black attire and giving it a modern touch with the sexy bare-belly style while her necklace adds up an extra star to her glamourous avatar, Sara is truly a diva.
While flaunting her magnificent beauty, Sara truly nailed it with her cute expressions and simple makeup with straight hair.
Yet again the actress flaunts her hotness in a black Split Thigh dress while her face captures all the lights and her golden-colored necklace is shining apart on her gorgeous face.
Trying her hands-on fashion, Sara looked super cute in a body-hugging black dress with drop earrings on one side while simply tying her hair at the back truly adding elegance to her beauty.
