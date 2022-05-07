Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Inspirational quotes and poems by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Tagore, India’s first Nobel laureate, was born in Kolkata on May 7, 1861. He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter. Tagore was known as the Bard of Bengal and Gurudev.

In 1901 Tagore founded a school outside Calcutta, Visva-Bharati, which was dedicated to emerging Western and Indian philosophy and education. It became a University in 1921. He produced poems, novels, stories, a history of India, textbooks, and treatises on pedagogy. His wife died in 1902, followed in 1903 by the death of one of his daughters and in 1907 his younger son.

Tagore was the one who had penned our national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’, as well as ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’, which is the national anthem sung in Bangladesh.

The Bengali poet was awarded a knighthood by King George V in 1915, however, he repudiated it after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Here are some of Rabindranath Tagore’s quotes and poems:

Inspirational quotes and poems by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore quotes If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storms but to add color to my sunset sky.

Music fills the infinite between two souls.

What is Art? It is the response of man’s creative soul to the call of the Real.

Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation.

Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.

By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower.

Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.

We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.

Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

If you shut the door to all errors, the truth will be shut out.

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.

Do not say, ‘It is morning,’ and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name.

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged man.

Rabindranath Tagore poems

1. Where the mind is without fear

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

2. Defamation

Where are those tears in your eyes, my child?

How horrid of them to be always scolding you for nothing!

You have stained your fingers and face with ink while writing-

is that why they call you dirty?

O, fie! Would they dare to call the full moon dirty because

it has smudged its face with ink?

For every little trifle, they blame you, my child. They are

ready to find fault for nothing.

You tore your clothes while playing-is that’s why they call you

untidy?

O, fie! What would they call an autumn morning that smiles

through its ragged clouds?

Take no heed of what they say to you, my child.

They make a long list of your misdeeds.

Everybody knows how you love sweet things-is that is why they

call you greedy?

O, fie! What then would they call us who love you?