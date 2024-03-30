LF announces two more LS Sabha candidates

Left Front chairman Biman Basu announced the names of two more candidates today. In three phases, the Left Front had announced candidates for 21 seats previously. At the end of today’s meeting of the Front, the seats in contention are Arambagh and Jhargram. Biplab Kumar Maitra has been nominated as the candidate for Arambagh. He is the eldest son of Banshibadan Maitra, a former CPM MLA from Khanakul.

Sonamoni Tudu has been nominated as the candidate from Jhargram. The Left is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections by negotiating seats with the Congress. However, Congress has fielded a candidate in Cooch Behar, where the Left had already announced their candidate. There is a tussle within the Left over the Forward Bloc’s candidate in that seat. On Friday, Biman addressed Congress regarding Cooch Behar, saying, “We will not fight against each other. We will appeal to Congress; consider your stance on Cooch Behar.” The first phase of voting will take place in Cooch Behar. Saturday is the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

