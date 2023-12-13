Leopard ‘Krishna’ moved to Siliguri

Krishna, the leopard born during the Covid-19 lockdown inside the enclosure of the Burdwan Zoological Park here was deported to Siliguri by the forest authorities. Bengal Safari Park on Sevoke Road, Siliguri is going to be the new home for Krishna, the officials said.

Nisha Goswami, divisional forest officer, East Burdwan said, “This is a routine shifting of wild animals from one park to another to help getting them accustomed to newer environments.” She added, “Soon one leopard will be brought to Burdwan from North Bengal.”

Kali and Dhruba leopard couple were brought to the Burdwan Park from Rasik Bill, Cooch Behar and Jaldapara Khoirabari Nature Park in North Bengal respectively in 2020. In April, 2021, the couple gave birth to Krishna and on 11 August, 2022, the couple further gave birth to a male cub.Within five months of birth, Krishna suspiciously had disappeared from inside the enclosure and the forest officials had suspected that Kaali might have eaten her.

A probe also was ordered. The officials said that the mother leopard sometimes eats a cub, gauging whether it would survive or not. The weak cubs become prey of its mother. Kaali, as a result, had to qualify for a scat test. Krishna, however, was traced back after a week.