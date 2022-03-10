Left students demand arrest of culprits in Anis Khan case

Borrowing from the slogan ‘No one killed Jessica’ in Jessica Lal murder case in 1999, the Left student organisations – SFI and DYFI today led a protest rally in the city with banners reading ‘No one killed Anis Khan’, demanding the arrest of the murderers and justice for his family.

The Left student wings began a protest rally from College Street, under police surveillance. They alleged that the police are over-active in scuttling their protest instead of dedicating their efforts in arresting the killers of Anis Khan, who was allegedly thrown off the roof of his home in the dead of night by men in uniform.

Student leader Srijan Bhattacharya said they have deliberately borrowed their slogan from protests demanding arrest of the killers of Jessica Lal. He said the cases are similar in a way since in the Anis Khan murder, the police have also failed to nab the culprits even though more than a week has passed since the boy was murdered.

He alleged that the special investigation team formed by the state government has failed to make any progress in the case since no one has yet been arrested. “The investigation is hogwash. It is more an effort to suppress the matter. We will continue with protests till justice is delivered to the family of Anis Khan.”

Another prominent Left leader Minakshi Mukherjee, after being released on bail, has said that the protests will continue and intimidation tactics of the state government is not going to put the matter to rest since the people of the state are demanding justice. “We will not rest till the police arrest the criminals,” she said.