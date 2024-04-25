Adhir files papers, hopes for sixth win from Berhampur

In Berhampur, five-time Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury submitted his nomination for the sixth time, today.

During the notable submission of his nomination, Minakshi Mukherjee DYFI general secretary and DYFI state president Dhrubajyoti Saha were present by his side. Berhampur used to symbolize Adhir’s fight with the Left. He was so determined in that fight that he didn’t even want to ally with the Trinamul during the regime changes in Bengal.

Adhir has been winning in Berhampur for a long time. But he did not fight alone for himself but also fought to secure victory of erstwhile Congress leader Mannan Hossain and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee in Murshidabad and Jangipur at one time.

Advertisement

With changing political dynamics in Bengal, a unique image was created in Berhampur on Wednesday. The focus was on the fact that even if there is no 100 per cent unity sweep across Bengal between Left and Congress, at least there is a united fight between the Left and Congress in Murshidabad district, said Adhir’s followers. Adhir reached Berhampur to submit his nomination by organizing a procession from the Textile More. The atmosphere at the procession seemed enthusiastic for the Congress supporters.

Adhir doesn’t behave like typical politicians of these days. He doesn’t wear white kurta pajamas. Even today, he wore pants and a shirt and a white hat on his head due to the heat. It is known that there was talk of Left leaders attending the procession. But due to the party’s schedule in Bhagaban Gola, Minakshi’s arrival was delayed. Even if she couldn’t attend the procession, she reached the district administrative building to wish Adhir when he submitted his nomination.

The picture in Berhampur on Wednesday was significant. Berhampur has seven Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha area. Among them, Berhampur has the largest lead from the Assembly as Adhir’s name is associated with it. This was also the case in the last Lok Sabha election. According to many observers, this time there could be a fight between the BJP and Congress in the Berhampur Assembly seat. But the main fight could be between the Trinamul and Congress in the remaining six Assembly seats. For more than 10 years in Murshidabad, it has been seen that if the main opposition against Congress is Trinamul, the minority vote and some consolidation do not work. In that case, the Left works as an auxiliary force for the Congress. This was also the case in the Sagardighi by-election. That’s why Congress candidate Bayron Biswas won by a huge margin there. Currently, Adhir-Selim alliance wants to work on this formula even in the Lok Sabha elections.