Left names candidates for bypolls

The Left Front committee has today declared the names of its candidates who would contest the upcoming bypolls on 30 October from the seats –Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardaha and Gosaba.

The CPI-M has announced that the Left Front Committee has decided on the candidates for all four seats. Abdur Rauf of All India Forward Block will be contesting from Dinhata assembly constituency while CPI-M’s Soumen Mahato will contest from Shantipur. CPI-M candidate Debajyoti Das will be contesting the Khardaha seat and RSP candidate Anil Chandra Mondal will be contesting from Gosaba.

The recent bypolls and elections held in three seatsBhawanipore, Jangipur and Samshergunj- ended up in a disappointment for the Left which had also approached the election commission on the day of results, alleging booth capture and rigging in the respective constituencies.

However, the Left is pinning its hopes on the four seats that are going for bypolls at the end of this month. CPI-M member Srijib Biswas, who contested from Bhawanipore, said that the Left has much to hope for and there is no reason to think that it is not in the picture.

He pointed out that in Bhawanipore, BJP was the sole loser since the Left, in terms of vote percentage, did not witness a considerable loss as compared to the saffron brigade. He also said that it was too easy for Mamata Banerjee to have won from Bhawanipore since she is also the chief minister and voters don’t usually vote for the Opposition during bypolls. Srijib felt that has always been the trend in Bengal.