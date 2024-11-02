Law minister announces a new medical college, flyover in Asansol

Law minister Moloy Ghatak has announced that the state government has agreed to set up a flyover in Asansol Town on the G T Road to decongest traffic and also set up a medical college very soon at the district headquarters.

The sitting MLA of Asansol North, Moloy Ghatak during inauguration of a Kali Puja, organised by Vidrohi Sangha in Asansol town, a few days ago said that there are a couple of good news during this festive season for the people of Asansol.

Firstly, the state government is planning to set up a flyover on the G T Road, which was a long-time demand of the people of Asansol and various chambers of commerce. The process has already started and the preliminary work for preparing the Detail Project Report (DPR), land assessment and other things will take place soon, he said.

The Old Bazar area in Asansol will be decongested after this flyover is set up, he said. Already the railways and SAIL have jointly set up a flyover in Kumarpur on G T Road in Asansol, which has decongested the western part of the town. Former Union minister of state and now Asansol MP Babul Supriyo played a key role in getting this project sanctioned both by the steel and railway ministry during that time period.

The minister further added that the state government has planned to set up a state-run medical college in each district and Asansol will also get a medical college under the plan.

Though there are few private medical colleges in Durgapur sub-division, so far there is neither private nor government medical college in the district headquarters Asansol of West Burdwan district.

“We have already inspected a site beside the ESI hospital in Sen Raleigh Road in Asansol North. The land is vacant and lying idle and preliminary administrative survey work has started in the plot and hopefully it will also be cleared shortly,” Moloy Ghatak said.

Swami Somatmananda Maharaj, secretary of Asansol Ramakrishna Mission was also present during the occasion.