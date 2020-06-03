The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

The Board of Trustees of Kolkata Port Trust, in its meeting held on 25 February 2020 has passed a resolution to rename the Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

The Kolkata Port is the first major port as well as the only riverine port of the country. It came to be governed by a Trust on 17 October 1870 on the appointment of the Commissioners for Improvement of the Port of Calcutta as per Act V of 1870.

It features at Serial Number 1 in The First Schedule, Part I—Major Ports of the Indian Ports Act, 1908 and is governed by the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963.

Kolkata Port has traversed 150 years and in this journey, it has been India’s gateway to trade, commerce and economic development. It has also been a witness to India’s struggle for independence, World Wars l and II and socio-cultural changes taking place in the country, especially in Eastern India.