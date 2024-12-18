Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) December 18, 2024 result announced: Check winning numbers now

Kolkata Fatafat FF, a well-known lottery game played daily from Monday to Sunday, continues to capture the attention of participants in Kolkata, West Bengal, and the results for December 18, 2024 are coming out.

Similar to the popular Satta Matka, this game involves selecting numbers and placing bets. It is a major source of entertainment for locals, providing them with a chance to win big every day.

Advertisement

The game is divided into eight rounds or “bajis,” offering multiple opportunities for players to test their luck. The results for each round are eagerly awaited by participants, who check online platforms like kolkataff (dot) tv and kolkataff (dot) in to find out if they’ve won.

Advertisement

FF Result Time-Table for 18 December, 2024

For today, 18th December 2024, the Kolkata FF game will take place in the following time slots:

– First Round: 10:00 AM

– Second Round: 11:30 AM

– Third Round: 1:00 PM

– Fourth Round: 2:30 PM

– Fifth Round: 4:00 PM

– Sixth Round: 5:30 PM

– Seventh Round: 7:00 PM

– Eighth Round: 8:30 PM

Kolkata Fatafat Results for 18 December, 2024

First Round: 147-2

Second Round: 146-1

Third Round: 480-2

Each round presents a fresh opportunity for players to win, keeping the excitement high throughout the day. The results for each round are made available online shortly after the completion of each round, allowing participants to quickly check their numbers and claim their winnings.

Kolkata FF continues to be a favorite among those who enjoy fast-paced, daily lottery games, offering both entertainment and the possibility of winning significant prizes.

Whether you’re a regular player or new to the game, checking the results on trusted online platforms ensures you never miss out on the latest updates.

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) December 9, 2024 result announced: Check winning numbers now