Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery Result Today (April 11, 2025): Check all eight round outcomes!

The buzz around Kolkata Fatafat continues, and today, April 11, 2025, was no different. The much-anticipated results were declared across all rounds, giving regular players a fresh shot at testing their luck in this high-paced lottery game that has gripped thousands across West Bengal.

Unlike traditional lotteries that keep participants waiting for hours or days, Kolkata Fatafat is known for its rapid result system—eight rounds in a single day, each offering a separate opportunity to win. For many in the city, checking these results has become a daily routine, as integral as reading the morning newspaper or sipping tea at a roadside stall.

Kolkata Fatafat is a city-based lottery game that operates in a style somewhat similar to the older ‘satta matka’ format. It’s simple to play but entirely dependent on luck. There’s no need for tickets with elaborate numbers or registration hassles.

Participants guess a number and place a bet. If the guessed number hits in one of the daily rounds, they walk away with a significant cash prize.

It’s fast, it’s addictive, and it brings thousands of people back every day hoping for that one lucky break.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for April 11, 2025:

The game runs eight rounds throughout the day. The first round result kicks off the morning excitement and the final one wraps up by evening. Results were released at regular intervals—starting from 10 am and continuing through the day until the last one at 9 pm.

All the results were updated live on the official websites: kolkataff (dot) com, kolkataff (dot) in and kolkataff (dot) tv.

Today’s results are as follows:

First round: 278-7

Second round: 179-7

Third round: 690-5

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Today’s winning numbers sparked varied reactions. For a few lucky players, it was a big win. But for many others, it was another near miss. Some players at the local kiosks were seen quickly planning their numbers for tomorrow’s game, trying to decode patterns and trends based on today’s results.

There’s no denying that Kolkata Fatafat has grown in popularity because of its speed, simplicity, and the hope it brings. The low entry cost makes it accessible for all, and the thrill of multiple rounds a day keeps players engaged. It’s not just a game—it’s become a part of local culture in several pockets of the city.

From shopkeepers to cab drivers, tea sellers to salaried employees, you’ll find people from all walks of life discussing their picks, sharing tips, and debating strategies over the results of the day.

Stay tuned, stay alert, and most importantly—play responsibly.