Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Check all eight round outcomes

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery results for Tuesday, April 8, 2025, have been released. As with every day, the game unfolded in eight rounds, starting from early morning and continuing until evening. Thousands of participants followed the results closely throughout the day.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery publishes results for eight rounds on weekdays. The timing of each round is pre-decided and consistent across the week.

Advertisement

On April 8, the rounds were released as per the usual schedule.

Advertisement

Each round announced a winning number, which participants matched against their own predictions. The official results were available on the websites kolkataff (dot) com, kolkataff (dot) in and more.

Kolkata Fatafat results for April 8, 2025:

First round: 457-6

Second round: 190-0

Third round:

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery-style betting game based in Kolkata, West Bengal. It operates in a format similar to traditional satta matka but is legal only within certain frameworks.

The game is based on luck and numbers prediction. It’s widely played in the region, especially because of its multiple rounds and quick results.

This game is not played using lottery tickets. Instead, players predict a number from a set and win based on how closely their predictions match the declared result. Winnings depend on the accuracy of the number and how much the player has invested.

The Kolkata FF lottery is a game of chance. There are no guaranteed methods or strategies that assure winnings. While it is legal within specified conditions in Kolkata, participants must be aware of the risks involved in frequent or high-amount betting.

Authorities and social organizations advise players to approach such games cautiously. It is easy to get drawn in by the possibility of quick money, but excessive involvement can lead to financial stress and gambling addiction.

People are encouraged to participate responsibly, if at all, and to avoid betting amounts they cannot afford to lose.