Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) December 16, 2024 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The much-anticipated results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery for December 16, 2026, have been declared.

Known for its quick outcomes and thrilling nature, Kolkata FF is a popular lottery game that operates similarly to the Satta Matka format. With eight rounds held daily, participants eagerly await the results, which are announced at scheduled intervals.

Advertisement

What is Kolkata FF Fatafat?

Kolkata FF is a fast-paced lottery game where players rely on luck and their ability to make calculated guesses. It is widely played in Kolkata and draws thousands of participants daily, offering them a chance to test their fortune.

Advertisement

While the game can be exciting, it’s essential to approach it cautiously due to the risks involved.

How to Check Kolkata FF Results on December 16?

To check the winning numbers, participants can visit the official websites kolkataff (dot) tv or kolkataff (dot) in. The platforms provide the results for all rounds, ensuring players stay updated with the outcomes.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for December 16, 2024:

First round: 248-4

Second round: 136-0

Third round: 680-4

Fourth round: 450-9

Fifth round: 558-8

Play Kolkata Fatafat responsibly

Although Kolkata FF is an engaging game, it’s vital to remember that it is entirely luck-based. Players are advised to participate thoughtfully and avoid over-investing in the game. Addiction to such games can lead to financial and emotional risks, so moderation is key.

Kolkata FF Fatafat has become a household name in the city, offering a blend of excitement and anticipation. If you’re planning to try your luck, ensure you play responsibly and stay within your limits.