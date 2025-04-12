Kolkata Fatafat April 12 results OUT! Check your numbers HERE

The curiosity is reaching a new high as the Kolkata Fatafat results continue to perplex the people of the city. As players try their luck with their strategy and intuition, the results of April 12 have started to come in.

The numbers are coming in as the adrenaline rush is at its peak as players wait to know their fates. With celebration and disappointment taking over people alike, here is a round-up of the results of Kolkata Fatafat April 12 as of now:

Kolkata Fatafat Results for April 12:

1st Round: 179-7

2nd Round: 450-9

3rd Round: 150-6

4th Round: 458-7

5th Round:

6th Round:

7th Round:

8th Round:

Kolkata Fatafat is a lottery game in which players have to decide on a set of numbers. These generally range from 00 to 99. The winning numbers are drawn randomly and players win prizes based on their picks. The prize money is a fixed amount and the game has several draws/ ‘bazis’ throughout the day. These generally take place in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

For the people of Kolkata, the lottery is not just another game. It’s deeply women in the cultural fabric and is a tradition in various households. Due to its quick nature offering instant results, the game is a popular activity for the locals. It is said that the game is based on the popular Matka that was introduced in India in the 1960s. Every player uses their own tactic for the game. These may range from numerology, calculation, intuition, or just luck. Several players also track past trends to come to their picks.

It is highly important to treat the game as a source of entertainment and not income. Lottery and bets can be addictive so players are advised to move with caution and discretion. Additionally, one should only rely on authentic sources for details and results.

To keep track of the day’s wins, players can check official websites that update results in a transparent and fair manner. These include websites like: kolkataff (dot) tv and kolkataff (dot) in.