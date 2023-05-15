KMC to suspend assistant engineer if illegal construction not reported at initial stage

Aiming to become stricter with illegal construction, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to suspend the assistant engineer(AE) concerned, if such activities are not reported at the initial stage of such constructions, informed the mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim today.

Claiming that illegal constructions in ward number 65 or other places had mainly taken place during the Left regime, the mayor said: “How do we make people homeless in situations where buildings were constructed illegally but people are already residing.

But recently the municipal commissioner has issued a notification that if construction of illegal structures is completed and the KMC is not informed about it, the concerned assistant engineer or sub-assistant engineer would be directly suspended.”

According to Mr Hakim, the task of these officials is to file a diary at the local police station and issue a notice when illegal construction comes to their notice.

If the construction continues, the matter has to be informed to the executive engineer who will then report it to the director general of KMC’s Building department. If the illegal construction does not stop even then, the DG Building will take it up with the commissioner who will then talk to the police commissioner.

At this stage, a central team of the civic body would take steps to demolish the structure. “But if it turns out that the illegal structure is completed without being reported, the concerned engineer would be suspended,” said Mr Hakim.