NHRC issues notice to Delhi Govt, police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to Delhi’s Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner over alleged sexual abuse of two juveniles by fellow inmates in a child protection home here.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that two juveniles lodged in the child protection home in Mukherjee Nagar area were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by fellow inmates, the rights body has sought a detailed report within four weeks in the matter.

The report should include the action taken against the officers concerned and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future, the NHRC said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern.

The reported incident apparently indicates that the authorities, who are the lawful guardians of the inmates in their custody, have failed to protect the juveniles, the NHRC said.

According to a media report, carried on November 20, one of the victims, despite the threats, informed one of the officers of the home regarding the alleged crime, the rights body said.

During investigation, another juvenile, aged 15 year, lodged in the shelter home also came forward and reported that he is being sexually abused inside the home, it added.