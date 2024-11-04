KMC plans to change the name of its town planning and development department

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to revert to the original name of its Town Planning and Development Department. A proposal to this effect was approved at the monthly KMC House meeting last week.

Originally established as the ‘Project Department’ in the 1880s, the department underwent a name change to ‘Planning and Development Department’ in the early 1990s. In this capacity, it undertook significant planning, design, and execution of various development projects. In 2018, the department was further restructured with the addition of the ‘Chief Municipal Architect and Town Planning Office.’ A new name, ‘Town Planning and Development Department,’ was adopted to reflect this merger. Subsequently, in 2020, the department was assigned the responsibility of the Tolly Nallah rehabilitation project.

The Town Planning and Development Department is primarily responsible for preparing detailed project reports, designs, drawings, and overseeing the execution of developmental works. Dayto-day operations are handled by other relevant KMC departments. Mayor Firhad Hakim has reportedly expressed a preference for reverting to the original name, ‘Planning and Development Department.’

Considering Kolkata’s status as one of India’s largest cities and the KMC’s jurisdiction over the entire city, the mayor believes this name better reflects the department’s broad scope of responsibilities. However, the KMC is also seeking input from the Finance and Accounts Department and the Law wing before finalising the decision.