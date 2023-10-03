KMC heightens dengue surveillance in 22 wards across eight Kolkata boroughs

At least 22 wards in eight boroughs of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are under additional monitoring by the civic body after an increased number of dengue cases were reported from them. As informed by the mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim, last week, the city recorded around 4,779 reported cases of dengue until 29 September.

According to sources in the KMC, in the ‘north zone’ including boroughs I-VII, more cases have been reported from three wards. Wards 4 and 6 in borough number I and Ward 14 in borough number III are under increased monitoring by the civic body.

On the contrary, like in previous years, the south zone of the municipal corporation has become a cause for concern for the civic body. Of the remaining 19 wards, all are in the south zone in boroughs VIII, IX, X, XII, XIII, and XIV. As informed by sources in the KMC, ward numbers 68, 85, and 90 in borough VIII, ward numbers 73 and 74 in borough IX, ward numbers 93, 94, 95, 96, and 97 in borough X, ward numbers 102, 107, and 108 in borough XII, ward numbers 116, 117, and 118 in borough XIII, and ward numbers 121, 129, and 131 in borough XIV of the KMC are being watched for their rising number of reported dengue cases.

Of the eight boroughs, borough number X, with five wards having more reported dengue cases than others, is under the enhanced monitoring of the authorities of the civic body. Interestingly, boroughs XV and XVI are not part of the KMC’s north or south zones. The reason, as pointed out by official sources in the KMC, is that they do not contribute more than one percent of the total reported cases of dengue in the city