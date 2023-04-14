KMC ensures smooth water supply owing to heat wave

Amid the ongoing heat wave prevailing in the city, the KMC has announced a host of arrangements for the hot and humid period. Issuing an advisory including do’s and don’ts for the heat wave period, the civic body has decided to keep ambulances available to the citizens for during situations of emergency.

The KMC has issued few numbers that can be approached during such emergencies to avail ambulance services. The numbers are 033-22197202/ 033- 22411225 and 9007615873/ 7900155805.

The KMC is ensuring that the water supply in its wards is adequate. For, according to the civic body, regular review and monitoring of the water supply system is being carried out by the senior officials of the department.

The civic body is also keeping mobile water tankers ready to serve.The KMC has also issued helpline numbers – 033-22861212/ 1313/ 1414 for any disruption