KMC completes road repairs at 151 stretches

Chasing the deadline of before the peak Puja days, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has completed road repair works in around 151 stretches.

The civic body had recently received a list of vulnerable stretches from the city police.

The Kolkata Police is said to have sent a list of 319 stretches of roads that need repair.

The list included roads that are maintained not only by KMC but also by other government bodies including Public Works Department Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). Of the total, around 295 roads are maintained by the KMC under departments like Roads and Civil, according to sources.

“The identified roads where repair works need to be done include potholes or even undulations,” informed an official source. “Out of 295, repairing works have been completed at 151 roads while at another 22 it is being carried out and would be completed in a day orso,”headded.

Notably, the KMC is aiming to complete the works by 16October.The mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim is to hit the city roads from 13 October to conduct an inspection of the repair works being carried out. He has also asked the department officials to update him daily about repair work done from the list of 45 roads identified by the city police