KMC asks cops to clear hawkers from footpath of heritage hotel

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has urged the local police to clear the footpath of an eminent city hotel near New Market of hawkers as per the existing rules. According to the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim, the officer-in-charge of New Market police station has been asked to make the 50 feet stretch free of hawkers.

The move comes after the Calcutta High Court questioned Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Police on allowing hawkers on the footpath of the iconic hotel that has heritage value. The court is also said to have asked for a report on the measures taken to prevent encroachment in front of the heritage structure along with a list of hawkers operating on the pavement of the hotel.

