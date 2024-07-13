Karnataka Tourism’s roadshow in city

Karnataka Tourism recently hosted a highly successful roadshow in the city aiming to engage travel trade professionals from the region.

The roadshow served as an excellent platform for Karnataka Tourism to connect with travel agents, tour operators, and other industry stakeholders. Attendees had the chance to explore Karnataka’s multifaceted offerings, from the lush landscapes of Coorg and the serene beaches of Gokarna to the majestic palaces of Mysuru and the vibrant urban life of Bengaluru.

Dr K V Rajendra, director of Tourism and managing director of KSTDC, led the delegation of Karnataka stakeholders at the roadshow. He highlighted the state’s latest tourism initiatives and developments. “Our goal is to position Karnataka as a top choice for both domestic and international travellers,” said Dr Rajendra, adding, “With our rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and growing infrastructure, Karnataka offers a truly diverse and enriching travel experience.”

The event also saw dignitaries and members of various travel trade associations from Kolkata and neighbouring regions.

The event had interactive sessions, presentations and networking opportunities. The attendees were treated to a taste of Karnataka’s culinary delights, offering an authentic experience of the state’s gastronomic heritage.

The roadshow in Kolkata is one of many initiatives aimed at expanding Karnataka’s reach and attracting a larger number of visitors, said an official.