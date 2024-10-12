NIA officials visit Kavarapettai Accident Spot Following Train Collision, 19 Injured

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials visited the accident site in Kavarapettai, where the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) collided with a stationary goods train late on Friday evening.

The accident took place when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was approaching Kavarapettai, a small town on the outskirts of Chennai. At least 19 people were injured in the accident.

The NIA team’s visit to the train accident spot comes amid a series of similar accidents in several other parts of the country where sabotage angle was revealed.

The anti-terror probe agency is investigating the terror angle in the accident.

The Bagmati Express accident occured when it entered a loop line where a goods train was already standing.

According to reports, the Railways suspect the accident could be part of a larger conspiracy although the initial assessment suggest signal failure. An inquiry has already been initiated by the Railways.