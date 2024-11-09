Mysore Sangeetha Sugandha Festival inaugurated in Mysuru

The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival was inaugurated in Mysuru today with distinguished guests celebrating Karnataka’s rich heritage in Carnatic music, Kannada culture, and the Dasa tradition.

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, has positioned Mysuru as a center for cultural tourism, highlighting Karnataka’s unique contributions to India’s musical and cultural legacy.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her joy at being part of the event, praising Mysuru as a “nerve center” for Karnataka’s arts and culture.

She emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage), stating that Karnataka’s cultural enrichment must go hand-in-hand with economic growth.

She highlighted the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, which aims to foster unity among India’s diverse cultures. She acknowledged the Dasa tradition, particularly Purandaradasa’s foundational role in Carnatic music, and urged Kannadigas worldwide to connect with the festival digitally, celebrating Mysuru’s music and sandalwood heritage.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi honored Mysuru’s cultural significance, describing India’s “soft power” as rooted in its music and arts, which resonate deeply with travelers.

He praised the Ministry of Tourism’s integration of musical events into tourism offerings, envisioning similar festivals across India to enhance cultural tourism. Mr Gopi commended the festival as a platform to inspire and unite audiences through Karnataka’s musical legacy.

Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister of Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-Charge, celebrated Karnataka’s long-standing musical heritage, tracing Carnatic music’s origins back to the Vijayanagara era.

He emphasised Karnataka’s unity in diversity, where languages, traditions, and cuisines coalesce to form a vibrant cultural identity.

The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival will continue over the next three days, offering inspiring Kannada compositions.

