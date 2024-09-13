Junior doctors withdraw stir, 2 doctors shunted from Burdwan Medical College

Dr Nupur Ghosh and Dr Tapash Ghosh have been transferred from Burdwan Medical College, as per the demands of agitating junior doctors.

Incidentally, Dr Nupur Ghosh is the wife of controversial Dr Avik Dey, the close associate of R G Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh. She has been transferred to Gopiballavpur Super Speciality Hospital in Jhargram district from the obstetrics and gynecology department of Burdwan Medical College.

About a year ago, she was transferred, however, she managed to continue in her posting till now. Swasthya Bhawan has issued a fresh transfer order yesterday.

Dr Tapas Ghosh has resigned from the post of dean of Burdwan Medical College. His resignation has been forwarded to the National Medical Commission.

In another separate order, few medical students, interns, junior doctors, junior and senior residents have been directed not to enter the college and hostel campus. The list includes nine students, five interns, two junior and two senior interns. There have been allegations of threat to the junior doctors against them. However, they have been directed to answer the show-cause notice.

The junior doctors have withdrawn the siege of the principal of Burdwan Medical College Dr Moushumi Banerjee after their demands were met, last evening. There have been allegations brought against these two doctors by the junior doctors of Burdwan Medical College and they had started agitation against the principal.

The state health department suspended Dr Avik Dey, the first year postgraduate trainee (PGT) of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. He and Dr Birupaksha Biswas, were reportedly close to Dr Sandeep Ghosh, the arrested principal of R G Kar Medical College.

Both of them were suspended three days after the arrest of Sandip Ghosh by the CBI in the alleged corruption case.