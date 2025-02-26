R G Kar rape and murder: Victim’s parents to meet CBI chief, Prez Murmu

Parents of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case victim may go to Delhi this week hoping to meet the President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Praveen Sood, director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking justice for their daughter.

The parents will leave for Delhi probably on Thursday and meet the director of the CBI probing the brutal rape and murder.

Advertisement

While speaking to the Media, the victim’s mother said, “On Thursday, we will be going to Delhi and return on the same day. We would like to visit the office of the CBI. We have not been informed of the progress of the case. The central investigating agency has done nothing with the CFSL (Central Forensic State Laboratory) or the DNA reports.”

Advertisement

“An email has been sent to the CBI office in Delhi seeking an appointment, but till now, we have not got any response. As we are going to Delhi for some legal work in connection with the case, we plan to meet the CBI director,” the parents said.

During a hearing at Sealdah court on Monday, the victim’s parents had alleged that they were kept in the dark by the investigative agency regarding the progress in the case.

The CBI has been probing the incident for the past seven months and the last time they visited the parents was on 10 November to supply them with a summons copy.

The CBI on Monday submitted a progress report related to the ongoing investigation of the case in Sealdah court.

Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College, and former Tala police station officer in-charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal are the accused in the matter. Both were granted bail by the court in the case in December 2024 after the CBI failed to submit a charge sheet within 90 days of filing the FIR. However, Mr Ghosh remains in custody in the R G Kar financial irregularities case.

The central investigative agency on Monday informed the court that the SIM card of Mr Mondal could not yet be returned due to the ongoing probe.