Junior doctors continue hunger strike, announce protest march

Junior doctors on a fastunto-death at Esplanade today announced they would conduct a Nyay Bichar Yatra (Justice March) from the residence of the junior doctor killed at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital had her home, to Esplanade on Saturday. They urged common people from all walks of life to join the march.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, members of which have been on a hunger strike for 13 days at Esplanade demanding the fulfilment of their 10- point charter of demands by the state government, including the removal of the state health principal secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, said at a press conference that the junior medics are now on a 286- hour hunger strike.

As a consequence, six of their colleagues, four in Kolkata and two in North Bengal Medical College, were admitted to hospital due to deteriorating health. The status report on their 10-point demands sent by the state government was a “complete hoax”, they said. They also claimed that they had visited most of the venues where the National Task Force had advised installing CCTV cameras and found that the government had not yet acted on these recommendations. Their experience in this regard had been one of total disappointment, they said.

