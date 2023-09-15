JU teachers write to VC, stress on student’s welfare board

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has written to the vice-chan- cellor Buddhadeb Sau emphasising the role of students’ welfare board, a statutory body of the university, on Thursday.

The JUTA has also told the VC that without holding the meeting of students’ welfare board, formation of any arbitrary committee to take decisions on matters relating to students’ residence is clearly violative of statutory provisions and may jeopardize the whole process of hostel allocation.

The letter, quoting Resolution No. 5 of their earlier meeting on 7 September, states: “This is very serious and may be a move to malign the whole university to the regulatory bodies.” Sources said the resolution may look like the university is complaining against itself and will not show the varsity in good light.

Resolution No. 5 states: “If the shifting of all present boarders cannot be complet- ed within the mentioned date then it will be impossible to provide boardership of UG first year students of 2023-24 academic session and the same will be communicated to the UGC, AICTE & other regulatory bodies of the university.”

JUTA demands that the students’ welfare board should take the decisions in the mat- ter instead of the ad hoc committee and the first year students cannot be deprived of their right to get boarder- ship in a separate hostel ear- marked for them.

In the 7 September meeting it was also resolved that the Hostel Boarders’ Reallocation Committee, headed by Prof Saswati Mazumdar, department of EE, dean- FET will take necessary steps to reshuffle the present boarders of the hostels within 30 Sep- tember. Sources said that the university will now let the welfare board take all the decisions and the ad hoc committee will be working under the students’ welfare board