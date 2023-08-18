JU inquiry panel findings reveal ragging caused death

Preliminary findings of the Jadavpur University ( JU) internal inquiry committee, probing the mysterious death of the 18-year-old first-year student Swapnadip Kundu revealed that he was ragged before he died, it’s learnt. The inquiry committee, after interrogating 25 firstyear students of JU made this revelation, sources in the university said.

According to the preliminary findings of the committee, sources said, Swapnadip was ragged by a group of students, including some pass-outs on 10 August when he was found lying in front of the main hostel building of the university and later died at the nearby KPC Medical College Hospital. The committee has also revealed that both senior and junior students had locked the gate of the main hostel and held general body (GB) meetings for four times after Swapnadip fell on the ground from the third floor of the building.

They also prevented police of Jadavpur police station from entering into the hostel. Some senior students of the mechanical engineering department were also involved in the ragging. But students of the two departments have denied allegations of their involvement in the incident. It also came to know that the seniors fled the university premises after Swapnadip died at the teaching hospital. He was brought to the hospital by several students and teachers in critical condition.

Advertisement

The inquiry committee would also interrogate the 25 students and several others again to get more evidence in connection with the death of the first-year student. It has also interrogated the hostel superintendent and several ex-students, who were occupying rooms illegally for months. Sources also said that some students of the engineering and science departments of the university are under the scanner of the internal probe committee members. The committee has also urged the JU authorities to give the former several more days so that they could make comprehensive and foolproof inquiries to find out people involved in the incident.