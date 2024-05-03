Hooghly students rank 4, 10th in Madhyamik

The Hooghly district usually has many students ranking within first 10 in Madhyamik examination but this year unexpectedly only two students have ranked within the first 10.

The 4th rank in the Madhyamik examination is achieved by Topojyoti Mondal, a student of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Multipurpose School. He secured 690 out of 700.

Topojyoti is a resident of Goghat, Kamarpukur Dak Bungalow. His father, Sabyasachi Mondal is a geography teacher and his mother a housewife. His favourite subjects are physics and chemistry. Topojyoti devoted 7 hours a day to his studies. He thanked his parents, school and tuition teachers for his remarkable performance in the Madhyamik examination. The ranker said he is fond of music, drawing and recitation and wants to be a cardiologist. He sends out a message to other students to work hard with a focused mind.

The 10th rank in Madhyamik is achieved by Niranjan Mondal. He secured 684. A resident of Pandua Station Road, Hooghly, he is a student of a private English medium school. Niranjan wants to go ahead with his research.