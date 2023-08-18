JU impact: Anti-ragging measures at BU, MCH

The mysterious death of a firstyear student inside the Jadavpur University ( JU) looks like an eye-opener to other universities and medical colleges in the state. In a bid to prevent incidents of ragging inside the university campus, the Burdwan University (BU) on Wednesday issued a circular directing all outsiders to leave the institute.

On Thursday, Medical College Hospital (MCH), the oldest teaching hospital in the country as well as in Asia, authorities took several measures to prevent ragging inside the college premises and hostels.

The authorities have decided to earmark Giribabu Hostel for the first-year MBBS students only. Dr Anjan Adhikari, medical superintendent-cumvice-principal (MSVP) of the MCH, said, “Taking lessons from the JU incident we have decided to allot a separate hostel for the first-year students in our colleges.

From now, Giribabu Hostel will be allotted for them.” “We have held several meetings today on how to prevent ragging and decided to follow guidelines of the University Grant Commission (UGC).

We have an anti-ragging committee comprising college administrators, teaching doctors and others and an anti-ragging squad also to verify complaints in connection with ragging.

There is no such complaint so far,” a senior administrative officer of the MCH said, requesting anonymity. “We are also scanning whether any outsiders like exstudents, including postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors and post-doctoral students are illegally occupying hostel rooms.

We will ask them to vacate the hostel room if any illegal occupier is found,” he added. The MCH authorities visited its hostels during the day to assess the conditions.

The college principal, MSVP, doctors, dean of students, nurses and other staff of the hospital brought out an anti-ragging procession inside the campus while a separate one was also organized by students on the same issue today