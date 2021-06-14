In an antithesis, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said that it was wrong to consider everyone who joined BJP after May 2019 as Trojan horses.

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy had lashed out at Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu for rejoining TMC and compared them with Trojan horses.

Dasgupta’s tweet shows a rift within the saffron camp over oscillating between BJP and TMC.

“It is wrong to view everyone who had joined BJP in Bengal after May 2019 as Trojan horses. Many new entrants participated in the election with sincerity. They must not be made to feel unwelcome. Politics is not a game of exclusion; it involves adding support & creating new leaders,” he tweeted.

The tweet also runs contrary to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s comment who said that BJP is reducing its “fat” to become healthy.

“For those who see a political party as a vehicle of personal gratification alone, the door is always open to explore other options,” Dasgupta tweeted.

Ghosh took a jibe at Mukul for re-joining TMC and said, “For those who had come from a party where cut money & syndicate works, for them it is difficult to be in BJP. His exit has not affected the party at all-it’s no loss or gain for the party”.

Besides Roy, a series of TMC leaders who had joined the BJP before Assembly poll, expressed their willingness to rejoin TMC.

Leaders like Sonali Guha, former footballer Dipendu Biswas, Amal Acharya, Sarala Murmu have already written to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urging to re-induct them.

BJP leaders like Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta have indirectly criticised saffron party, embarrassing them.