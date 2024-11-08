Jhargram hospital doctor dies mysteriously

Mystery shrouds death of a doctor attached with Jhargram Hospital, who along with other medics have been demanding justice for the brutal rape-murder trainee doctor at R G Kar.

His body was found lying inside a hotel room in the town.

According to police sources, Dipro Bhattacharya was a resident anaesthetist of Jhargram Hospital and used to stay in the hotel. His body has been sent to morgue for post-mortem.

This afternoon, in a WhatsApp group of anaesthetists of the hospital, he wrote on how a section of teachers and doctors were soft targets of threat culture at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, epicenter of doctors’ protest against the incident across the country.

About one-and-a-half years ago, he was posted at R G Kar Hospital.

In the WhatsApp group, he also wrote that these doctors in order to save their jobs have joined hands with perpetrators of threat culture and corruption.

But his mobile phone went silent ever since his colleagues tried to contact him after seeing his WhatsApp messages.

Dr Utpal Bandyopadhyay, a leader of the agitating doctors’ body, said that he was protesting against the R G Kar Medical College Hospital incident.

His untimely death is shocking and unfortunate.