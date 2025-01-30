Two arrested for assault on doctor at M R Bangur

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday night on charge of allegedly assaulting an on-duty doctor at the state-run M R Bangur Hospital in the Tollygunge area. Police are also looking for several other persons who were involved in the incident.

Trouble started when a resident of Charu Market area rushed to the hospital’s emergency ward. He had a severe cut injury on one of his hands. The doctor, who was on duty, treated the patient soon after the latter came to the ward.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that the patient tried to give the doctor advice on emergency medical treatment procedures, prompting the medic to protest against the former.

Advertisement

The patient along with his relatives allegedly turned violent and roughed up the doctor spreading tension inside the hospital complex. Other resident doctors at the hospital rushed to the spot immediately after they were informed about the incident of physical attack on their colleague at the emergency ward.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the incident. Police are also verifying the CCTV footage to find out other persons who were involved in provoking the trouble there.