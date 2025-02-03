Police nab culprits involved in rape & murder of Dalit woman in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh police have cracked the case of Dalit woman’s rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh which had stirred a political storm before the key Milkipur bypoll slated to be held on February 5.

Three youths have been arrested by the police who were involved in the crime, revealed SSP Rajkaran Nayyar here on Monday.

The main accused is Digvijay Singh alias Baba who is a resident of the same Sahanwan village, to which the woman belonged.

Police sources said the fathers of Digvijay and the girl knew each other. Two months ago, the woman’s brother had a dispute with Digvijay. On January 30, Digvijay consumed liquor outside the village with his two friends Hariram Kori and Vijay Sahu.

The girl was returning home when the three youths saw her. They forcibly pulled her into the field and gang raped her and later murdered her. SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said the two teams were formed as soon as the complaint was received on January 31.

The SSP said that the three accused have confessed to their crime. ”We will go to court and take remand of them,” he said.

The SSP said that scientific evidence of this incident has been gathered. ”The charge sheet will be filed in this case as soon as possible and justice will be meted out to the family of the victim through Fast Track Court,” he said.

The crime took a political turn as Milkipur assembly bypolls are just a few days away. Yesterday, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, while speaking to reporters yesterday, threatened to resign if the victim’s family did not get justice.

Opposition political leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the incident and have alleged that the Yogi Adityaraj government was insensitive towards the Dalits.