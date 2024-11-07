IRCTC announces Bharat Gaurav tour package to Uttarakhand

Passengers planning journeys to places like Nainital or Champawat could enjoy smoother journeys to such at affordable amounts. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) East Zone today announced a 10 nights and 11 days tour package in Bharat Gaurav rake covering visit to divine places like Tanakpur– Champawat/Lohaghat– Chaukori- Almora – Nainital – Bhimtal.

The package has been named as ‘Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand Yatra (EZUBG14)’ in which the train is to leave Kolkata railway station on 3 December. The services include train journeys on board and off board vegetarian cuisine along with accommodation at the available home stays/guest house/budget hotels coupled with non-AC/AC road transportation. The tour itinerary includes Tanakpur– Champawat/Lohaghat– Chaukori- Almora – Nainital – Bhimtal having boarding and deboarding facilities at Kolkata – Barddhaman-Asansol – Jhajha – Barauni – Hajipur – Gorakhpur – Lucknow stations. As learnt from the eastern Railway office, the cost of the standard package for adults and children between five and 11 years of age is Rs 30,925 and for deluxe package is Rs 38,535. For inquiries, IRCTC East Zone has provided helpline numbers- 8595904074/75 and website- www.irctctourism.com.

