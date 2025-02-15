DMRC probe into viral video of passengers jumping over exit gates at Jama Masjid station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday responded to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit at the Jama Masjid Metro station, saying there was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit.

“However, the DMRC has taken necessary cognizance of this matter as it is a breach of law and order. An investigation is being conducted to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. The DMRC is already interacting with the Police authorities for the filing of the FIR,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

“In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025,” it said in a statement.

“There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control,” it said.

“Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to sudden surge at AFC gates,” the statement added.