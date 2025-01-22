Jalgaon: 11 passengers mowed by Karnataka Express in bid to cross tracks

In a tragic rail accident, at least 11 people were killed while several others were injured when the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express in the Pachora taluka of the Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra on Wednesday evening.

The passengers of the Pushpak Express, who rushed out of their coaches in panic on suspicion of fire on the train, were mowed by the speeding Karnataka Express train on the adjacent track while crossing the tracks.

“The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 11, with six others injured after the Karnataka Express hit passengers of the Pushpak Express on Wednesday,” a senior official confirmed.

The accident occurred at around 5 pm on the railway line between Mahiji and Pardhade stations. Railway officials and other staff reached the spot anticipating fire on the Pushpak Express following rumours at the Paranda railway station in the Jalgaon district.

Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, came to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track.

According to eyewitnesses, sparks appearing from the wheels of the Pushpak Express and the train abruptly stopping at the Paranda station caused commotion. The rumour of fire instantly spread among the passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Jalgaon SP said, “Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction.”

“As per the information, 11 people have died in the accident. Police and other officials are at the spot. Eight ambulances and several railway rescue vans have been sent to the site. The District Collector and DRM are in contact, and all possible help is being provided,” Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam told a news agency.

Additionally, Superintendent of Police Maheswar Reddy informed a news agency that six people sustained injuries in the incident. “Till now, 11 people have died in the accident, and six others are injured and receiving treatment. As per information received from the hospital, no one is in critical condition,” he added.

Ambulances, railway rescue vans, and fire tenders reached the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of each victim who died in the accident. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM assured. “The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

Fadnavis, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, said in a post on X, “The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured. 8 ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, and floodlights have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration.”