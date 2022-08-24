Exclusive Interview: Bangladeshi Actor Apu Biswas talks about her Tollywood Debut

Bangladeshi Actor Apu Biswas is all set to debut in India with the Bengali film Ajker Shortcut’ based on a story by singer Nachiketa Chakraborty. As the trailer of the film dropped on Tuesday, the actress shared her experience in a candid chat.

Excerpts:

Apu this is your debut film in Bengal, what made you say yes to the script?

Apu: Actually the story is amazing. I always work on commercial films but this film breaks the stereotype. When I heard the script I knew I wanted to do this.

You look unrecognizable in the trailer in this ‘no-makeup’ look. Tell me something about this de-glam avatar.

Apu: The audience has always seen me in glamorous roles so I was quite excited about this different look. See, the film talks about the problems and hurdles of the middle class and the unemployment factor is the central theme. So, all the characters are made very real and simple. I am playing the role of a Bangladeshi woman who’s a girl next door. It has to be a ‘no glam’ look.

As now you are working in both the industries of ‘epar bangla’ (West Bengal) and ‘opar bangla’ (Bangladesh), are there any specific differences in the way of filmmaking?

Apu: I don’t really think so… In Bangladesh, we do loud acting and often the scripts are prompted while shooting. Here those things don’t work and initially, I had to adapt to the methods. But overall acting says it all.

Working with a completely new team in a new industry… how was the experience?

Apu: I was shy when I started the project. But here in Bengal people gave me so much love and warmth that they never made me realize I am an outsider. My entire unit was very supportive.

How was it pairing up with Gaurav Chakrabarty in the film?

Apu: Oh yes, he is very helpful and good at heart. I learned a lot from Gaurav da.

As you are working in Kolkata, what do you like the most about the city?

Apu: You all are so good, the people of Kolkata… I can connect so closely. Another thing that I can never miss here is Kolkata’s ‘fuchkas’. I feel like carrying bags of fuchkas from here to Bangladesh. It tastes heavenly! (Laughs)

The film ‘Ajker Shortcut’ is releasing in Bangladesh too. What feedback you’re getting there?

Apu: Everyone is getting crazy there. They are waiting eagerly for the release. In India, the film will release on September 16, and in Bangladesh, it will be released a week later.

Are there any films lined up next in Bengali?

Apu: I will love to work again in Bengali but let’s see how people react to this film. If responses come positive then surely I’ll work again.