Inter-state gang giving fake gun licenses busted

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has unearthed an inter-state fake license racket and has seized five guns and ammunitions. The racket was active in this industrial region. Five persons have been arrested in this connection.

Sandeep Karra, ADCP (West) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has said that after receiving a complaint at Coke Oven police station in Durgapur and seizure of fake stamp pads of various district magistrates of Bengal and Bihar, police started investigations.

From Kulti and Asansol South police station area, a number of persons have been arrested after raids by different police teams. Two double barrel guns, three single barrel guns, 18 rounds of live cartridges have been seized after arresting four persons – Vicky Yadav, Prakash Nonia, Gopal Keshri, Jagnarayan Singh.

The fake gun license issuing racket used to provide illegal firearms to the gunmen who worked as private security guards in the industrial region.

After investigation, cops of ADPC came to know that the racket used to procure the illegal guns from a receiver in Bihar and then used to prepare fake licenses.

The ACP (West) Sheikh Javed Hussein said that investigations are still on and police are trying to find out how many gunmen are working with the fake licenses.

Many companies, shops, malls and even traders keep gunmen as armed security guards in Asansol and Durgapur industrial region.