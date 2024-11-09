Initial probe suggests ‘something injected in the doc’s body’

Mystery intensifies over the unnatural death of the doctor attached with Jhargram Medical College Hospital after preliminary post-mortem (PM) revealed that something had been injected into his body triggering multi-organ failure.

According to police sources, initial PM report found that something had been administered into his body through injection causing his death with multi-organ failure.

The complete PM could also divulge the mystery of his death, sources felt.

Police have also seized his mobile phone and found some significant WhatsApp messages he had shared with his wife and a group of medics before the incident.

The WhatsApp messages have intensified mystery over the unnatural death of the young doctor.

The body of Dr Dipro Bhattacharya, a resident anaesthetist of the teaching hospital, was recovered from one room of a lodge in Jhargram town on Thursday.

Dipro along with other medics have been demanding justice for the brutal rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at R G Kar hospital on 9 August.

In a WhatsApp group of anaesthetists of the hospital, he had written on how a section of medical teachers and doctors were soft targets of threat culture at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, epicenter of doctors’ protest against the incident across the country.

He was there at the R G Kar Medical College Hospital for three years since 2020 as a PGT doctor in anaesthesiology.

In the WhatsApp, he also wrote that these doctors, in order to save their jobs have joined hands with perpetrators of threat culture and corruption.

“Jodi aandolonroto daktarder phel koriye deoa hoy baa keu threat dey tahole sei byaktike aamar aatma tara kore berabe, china bhinna kore debe. (If someone threatens the agitating doctors or fails them in exams, my spirit will haunt, shatter that person),” he wrote in the WhatsApp messages among medics in the group.

But his mobile phone went silent since his colleagues tried to contact him after seeing his WhatsApp messages.

He also shared some messages related to his private and professional issues with his wife. Police officials investigating the case are verifying the WhatsApp details.

According to a senior administrative officer of the Jhargram Medical College Hospital, he was suffering from depression and used to take anti-depressants regularly.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide owing to depression. A syringe and anaesthetic drugs lying beside his body have been recovered.