Post-mortem confirms suicide in Kannur ADM case; wife seeks CBI probe

The post-mortem report of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found dead in his official quarters at Pallikkunnu, Kannur, has confirmed that his death was caused by hanging, with no suspicious injuries or wounds on the body.

The report revealed no injuries to the skull, ribs, cartilage, or vertebrae. It stated that the esophagus was normal, the upper part of the left lung was in contact with the chest wall, and there were no injuries to muscles or major blood vessels.

Additionally, the eyes were closed, the nose, mouth, and ears were uninjured, the lips were blue, and the tongue showed signs of being bitten.

Blue fingernails, intact teeth and gums, an empty stomach and bladder, and no signs of decomposition were also noted. The body was reportedly not kept in a cold room before examination.

Meanwhile, the family of Naveen Babu has expressed discontent over the handling of the case. They were informed about his death only after the inquest was completed.

Anil P Nair, a relative of the late ADM, revealed to a news channel that the family had requested the post-mortem be conducted at Kozhikode Medical College instead of Pariyaram Medical College.

Naveen Babu’s wife has approached the High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into his death.

She has alleged that the ongoing police investigation lacks proper direction and could be compromised due to the involvement of politically influential individuals.

The ADM’s alleged suicide followed public humiliation and corruption accusations made by PP Divya, the then-President of the Kannur District Panchayat, during a farewell meeting on October 14.

Divya accused Naveen Babu of deliberately delaying the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump project in Chengalai, Kannur.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence on the morning of October 15, 2024. The case continues to draw attention, with demands for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.