Jhalda councillor death: Autopsy report confirms poisoning case

As feared by the nephew that his aunty has been poisoned to death, the post-mortem report of Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital in Purulia has confirmed that Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality Purnima Kandu has died due to poisoning.

The family of deceased Purnima Kandu has claimed that she had written to the director general of police Rajiv Kumar, home secretary Nandini Chakraborty and superintendent of police Abhijit Banerjee seeking police protection as she feared that the killers of her husband are out on bail and might try to kill her for revenge. She had mentioned she feels insecure for her two teenage children and sought police protection about 11 days before her unnatural death.

Purnima Kandu also became the vice-chairperson and later chairperson of Jhalda Municipality on the high court order. Jhalda municipal election results threw up a tie between the Trinamul Congress and the Congress. Both the parties have formed the board in past years but over the years.

Mithun Kandu, nephew of Purnima had already alleged that she was poisoned. During the Durga Puja festival, she was found lying unconscious in her house and later was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

Purnima was elected in place of Tapan Kandu, her husband after he was murdered.

Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI probe into the Tapan Kandu murder case. Seven persons have been arrested in this case.

“Why should a healthy and mentally fit person commit suicide? I suspected foul play. I feel somebody had slowly poisoned her,’” alleged Mithun.

Jhalda police have received the post-mortem report from the hospital on Thursday evening.

“Her death still remains a mystery and we demand a CBI probe to reveal the truth,” said Nepal Mahato, a veteran Congress leader and district president.