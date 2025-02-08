Logo

# Bengal

Woman’s body found in Newtown bushes

Body of a young woman was recovered from the bushes near the Lohar Bridge in New Town today. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

SNS | Kolkata | February 8, 2025 9:08 am

(Representational Image)

Body of a young woman was recovered from the bushes near the Lohar Bridge in New Town today. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Initial suspicions indicated that the woman may have been raped and murdered. However, investigators are yet to confirm the exact cause of death. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and police are making efforts to ascertain her details.

