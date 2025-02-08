Woman’s body found in Newtown bushes

Body of minor found in Bengal’s Basanti
Body of a missing minor girl, suspected to be a victim of rape and murder, was recovered from a field at Basanti in South 24-Parganas district on Monday evening.
Body of a young woman was recovered from the bushes near the Lohar Bridge in New Town today. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.
Initial suspicions indicated that the woman may have been raped and murdered. However, investigators are yet to confirm the exact cause of death. The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and police are making efforts to ascertain her details.
