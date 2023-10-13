Indian Army and Air Force evacuate 284 persons

The Indian Army and Air Force today evacuated a total of 284 persons till 12 pm from two places and dropped them off in different locations in Sikkim. Evacuation operations were suspended due to bad weather since mid-day today, Army sources said. A total of 203 persons including 76 women were air lifted from Chaten.

Similarly, 81 persons including 39 women were air lifted from Lachung. On the other hand, in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and other organisations, VikRun Foundation organized a Disaster Relief Medical Camp to address the urgent healthcare needs of the Teesta-affected communities at a local High School located in Teesta Bazar, a badly hit region, in Kalimpong.

The Disaster Relief Medical Camp offered a comprehensive range of vital services to address the urgent healthcare needs of the Teestaaffected community. Highly skilled healthcare professionals conducted thorough medical consultations, providing health assessments, consultations, and essential guidance to individuals seeking medical assistance.

Additionally, the camp facilitated the distribution of essential medicines, baby food, and sanitary napkins tailored to the specific medical requirements of each individual.