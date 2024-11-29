India a global power: Russian consul general in city

Russia considers India as a global power and an indispensable player in the emerging multipolar international system’ said Maxim V Kozlov, the newly-appointed consul general of Russia in Kolkata.

Mr Kozlov was speaking at a special session on ‘India-Russia Trade and Investment Synergies: Present and Future Perspectives’, organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce. Speaking on bilateral trade and investment, Mr Kozlov underscored Russia’s keen interest in expanding into new markets in India, including railways, pharmaceuticals, information technology, aviation, and cybersecurity, reflecting the evolving scope of their bilateral cooperation. Talking about trade between India and Russia, he said, “Over the past five years, the trade volume has increased by five times, reaching USD 66 billion in 2024, registering a nine per cent rise in the first eight months.”

The recent dialogues between the leaders of both countries on the possibilities of diversifying the trade basket and increasing the volume of investments in multiple sectors makes the target of USD 100 billion by 2030 an achievable one, he informed. “Despite global challenges, our ties have remained steadfast, built on principles of mutual trust, respect, and shared interests. Historically, Indo-Russian ties have been natural and enduring and not shaped by temporary circumstances,” added Mr Kozlov.

Advertisement